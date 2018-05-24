Rasheed, Mushahidullah resignations result of ‘forbearance’: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif remarked on Thursday that the resignations of federal information minister Pervaiz Rasheed and former Senator Mushahidullah Khan were a result of his forbearance.



Nawaz also referred to his statement in the accountability court in which he claimed that an intelligence agency officer had conveyed to him that he should resign or he would be sent on an extended leave.

Nawaz Sharif upon arrival to accountability court on May 24, 2017. Photo: Geo News screengrab

He remarked that he could have fired the officer but he didn’t for country’s benefit, adding that he has shown immense “patience, forgiveness, forbearance, and strength.” These problems have been haunting us for the last 70 years, he added.

According to Nawaz, it was the court not him who had allowed former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to leave the country.

There is a time for everything, a time to say things and time to do things, Nawaz, said. “The matter came in front of the court so I spoke about it. This was the truth and it should have come to the forefront.”

The deposed premier also shared that he was “pleasantly surprised” to see the media air his entire statement in accountability court.

“Everyone must stand up. Once everyone stands only then everything will become possible,” he remarked.

It is the right of media to telecast everything. Media shouldn't let anyone suppress it, he added.

'Pressure increased after Musharraf treason case'

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while recording his statement for the third consecutive day in Avenfield reference, remarked that challenges and pressure increased as soon as the treason case was initiated against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family's London properties, is among three filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court's directives.

The former premier said that once the proceedings started against Musharraf he had gauged that it would be hard to get the former military ruler convicted. "All the weapons are made for politicians," Nawaz remarked.

"When Musharraf left for the court in 2014 he directly went to the hospital as it was decided from before. Musharraf pretended to be sick and avoided the case hearings," Nawaz said, adding the judges failed to send Musharraf behind bars for even one hour.



"The sole purpose of the 2014 sit-ins was to pressurise me. PTV, parliament, PM House, President House none of them were safe from the plans of the elements causing unrest. Those who were making those plans thought I would be pressurised,” he added.

