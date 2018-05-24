Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 24 2018
By
Mona Khan

Indian LoC violations make Sialkot residents live in constant fear

By
Mona Khan

Thursday May 24, 2018

SIALKOT: The unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations have made innocent citizens live in a state of constant fear in Sialkot’s sector Charwa, which is one of the most badly affected areas due to Indian cross-border firing.

Talking to Geo News, a woman narrated her ordeal after four of a family were martyred in unprovoked Indian firing on May 18.

She said that the family members were sitting around Sehri time when the shelling took place, martyring the children and wounding others.

"How will we fast in Ramzan?", said the resident.

The woman lamented that the circumstances are dire for the residents in Ramzan, due to the fear of cross-border shelling.

In 2018 alone, more than 1300 incidents of cross-border firing have taken place, whereas, last year more than 1800 incidents of violation occurred.

Last week, four civilians were martyred and 10 injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire on a border village across the Working Boundary in Sialkot.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army's media wing, said on Friday that the martyred include one woman and three children.

The ISPR stated further that the Punjab Rangers conducted retaliatory fire, and an exchange of fire is taking place intermittently.

Following the incident, the acting foreign secretary summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to the Foreign Office and submitted a letter of protest over the incident. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

No more meetings with Abbasi on caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

No more meetings with Abbasi on caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

 Updated 43 minutes ago
PM says no discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

PM says no discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Updated an hour ago
Police continue hunt for man who indecently exposed himself on Karachi roads

Police continue hunt for man who indecently exposed himself on Karachi roads

 Updated 3 hours ago
Proud of struggle to get corrupt PM convicted for laundering money, says Imran

Proud of struggle to get corrupt PM convicted for laundering money, says Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Updated 9 hours ago
I do not remember when I last attended NA session, says Imran

I do not remember when I last attended NA session, says Imran

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM