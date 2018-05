LODHRAN: Salahuddin Abbasi, Nawab of former princely state of Bahawalpur, Thursday announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.



Abbasi made the formal announcement during his meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan at the residence of Jehangir Tareen.

Abbasi's son, Nawabzada Bahawal Khan Abbasi was also present at the meeting.

On the occasion, the PTI chief welcomed the Nawab of Bahawalpur into the party.