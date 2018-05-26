Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Nine dead in separate truck-related accidents in RYK, Multan

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 26, 2018

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Four people, including a woman and three kids, died Friday night in Rahim Yar Khan's Liaquatpur locality after a container flipped over from a semi-trailer truck onto a house in a nearby shanty settlement, Geo News reported, citing rescue and security authorities.

The heavy-duty vehicle was travelling on the N-5 National Highway, near the Tarinda Muhammad Panah village, when the container on it overturned on one of the houses in the squatter settlements, resulting in six casualties in the same family — of which four died and two were injured.

The container was removed with the help of a crane, with the injured shifted to Rural Health Center located in Taranda Muhammad Panah.

According to rescue officials, the semi-trailer truck was travelling from Lahore to Karachi. Police said that the driver fled.

Dumper truck rams into labourers

In a similar incident in Multan's Shujaabad locality, five labourers were killed and two injured after a dumper truck ploughed into the labourers working at the Basti Dad Motorway Interchange.

Photo: Geo News

According to police, the labourers were working on the road — due to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today — when the heavy-duty vehicle rammed into the workers.

Meanwhile, the wounded were shifted to Nishtar Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle.

