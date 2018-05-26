KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak’s wife, Amira Khattak, was not allowed to board a flight to the United States on Saturday.



According to sources, Amira Khattak was not allowed to travel to the US from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport as she did not have the required documents.

“The KP CM’s wife sought to travel on her US passport but she did not have a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) nor any Pakistani ID which is why she was sent back home,” the source told Geo News.

Amira was scheduled to depart for the US on Emirates flight EK-637 at 9:00am today.