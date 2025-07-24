'Parda Chaak': Geo News to air documentary on drug abuse in educational institutions tonight

This representational image shows ice drug. — AFP/File

The scourge of narcotics is rapidly tightening its grip on Karachi, Pakistan’s largest metropolis, with students and educational institutions now at the centre of its deadly spread.

Drug trafficking has alarmingly penetrated every other street and several colleges and universities across the city, operating openly and seemingly unchecked. This multi-billion-rupee industry of death raises serious questions about the silence of law enforcement agencies and other concerned authorities.

A special investigative documentary titled “Parda Chaak” will air Thursday night on Geo News, exposing how easily drugs are accessible near educational institutions, identifying those truly responsible, and revealing the networks supporting this toxic trade.

The documentary will also unveil why law enforcement and educational authorities — despite being fully aware of the gravity of the situation —continue to turn a blind eye.

It seeks to uncover the powerful forces protecting this illicit business and sheds light on the dark realities behind the rise of drug culture among Karachi’s youth.

“Parda Chaak”, a gripping, fact-based documentary packed with shocking revelations, will be broadcast tonight at 11:05pm, exclusively on Geo News.