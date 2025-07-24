IHC halts implementation of order to form blasphemy commission

A general view of the Islamabad High Court. — Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the implementation of an earlier decision that directed the formation of a commission to investigate blasphemy-related allegations.

A division bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain and Justice Azam Khan issued the order on Thursday, effectively putting on hold the judgment delivered by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan last week.

The suspension follows an intra-court appeal filed by Advocate Rao Abdul Rahim against the decision to form the commission.

Previously, Justice Ejaz had accepted petitions seeking the formation of a commission to probe the handling and application of blasphemy laws.

He had instructed the federal government to set up the body within 30 days and mandated that it complete its work within four months.

If more time was required, the commission was permitted to request an extension from the court.

A report published by the government-run National Commission for Human Rights in October last year said there were 767 people, mostly young men, in jail awaiting trial over blasphemy allegations.

On the previous order, lawyer Imaan Mazari had said: "This is a huge ray of hope and it's the first time that the families have felt heard."