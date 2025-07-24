Taliban govt recognition reports speculative, clarifies Foreign Office

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan speaking at the weekly press briefing in Islamabad, on July 24, 2025. — Facebook@foreignofficepk

Afghan militant sanctuaries a major concern: FO.

Says refugee repatriation deadline ended 30 June.

Adds Iran visit date not officially confirmed.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has dismissed reports regarding Pakistan’s possible recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan as speculative.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing on Thursday, the spox said that terrorist sanctuaries operating from Afghan soil remain a constant source of concern for Pakistan.

Khan said consultations are underway between the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Afghanistan to finalise the schedule for the Afghan foreign minister’s visit.

He added that preparations are ongoing, but media reports about official recognition of the Taliban administration are premature and speculative.

The FO spokesperson also said that the deadline for the return of registered Afghan refugees expired on June 30.

"Proposals for an extension have been submitted to the government, but no decision has been taken yet. Final authority on the matter lies with the Ministry of Interior and relevant state institutions."

Referring to the interior minister’s recent visit to Kabul, Khan said it was of significant importance. During the visit, both sides held detailed discussions on security and counter-terrorism, including the issue of handing over Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militants.

He said the Afghan leadership responded positively to Pakistan’s concerns, and technical-level security dialogue is ongoing. A visible improvement in bilateral relations has been observed, and both countries are working to build on this positive diplomatic trend.

Russia, earlier this month, officially recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan, becoming the first country to do so.

No other country has formally recognised the Taliban regime that seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

However, China, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan have all designated ambassadors to Kabul.

US mediation?

On Iran, Khan said that Islamabad views its relations with Tehran as multidimensional and people-centric. He expressed Pakistan’s support for diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran nuclear agreement, saying that any resolution must be achieved through diplomatic channels.

He clarified that the reported date of July 26 for the Iranian president’s visit was never finalised and was speculative. Both countries will soon announce a mutually agreed date.

Regarding India, Khan reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to resolving all issues, including Kashmir, through dialogue.

He expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s defence capabilities, adding that any act of aggression would be met with a resolute response. "Pakistan is ready for meaningful negotiations, but India's delaying tactics hinder progress."

The spokesperson confirmed that no formal proposal or venue for US mediation has been received so far.