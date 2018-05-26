NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that National Accountability Bureau is a constitutional institution which can summon anyone to appear before it.



The CM Punjab was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Tayyab Erdogan Hospital’s expansion plan in Muzaffargarh.

Shehbaz Sharif while speaking about the probe body said that the NAB has summoned him and if it wants to summon him again it can.

When asked about political opponents former president Asif Ali Zardari and PTI Chief Imran Khan, the CM Punjab said that speaking about Zardari is tantamount to wasting time.

“Pakistan wasn’t made for Zardari’s looting and Imran’s sit-ins,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that if his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz gets elected again, then in the next five years it will bring southern Punjab at par with central Punjab.

The NAB has summoned Shehbaz Sharif in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) case. The Punjab chief minister is to appear before the anti-graft body on June 4.

Sources within the anti-graft body informed that a questionnaire had also been sent to Shehbaz.

The chief minister had earlier appeared before NAB in the Ashian-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme corruption case.