Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 26 2018
By
Mona Khan

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

By
Mona Khan

Saturday May 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ambassador-designate to US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui will assume office on May 29, sources familiar with the matter informed Geo News.   

The federal government had appointed the investment banking expert and special assistant to the prime minister as Pakistan's ambassador to the US last month.

The Pakistan ambassador-designate will leave for the US tonight. He will use his new diplomatic passport to travel, said sources.

In August last year, Siddiqui was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister with the status of a minister of state.

He is the son of renowned businessman and banker Jahangir Siddiqui.

Prior to his appointment in the prime minister's cabinet, he was serving as chairman of JS Bank and JS Private Equity.

In 2014, he was honoured by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader.

Siddiqui holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University, US.

Former foreign secretary Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry was serving as Pakistan's envoy to the US earlier before his retirement last month. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Updated 8 minutes ago
Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

 Updated 3 hours ago
Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Divorced, widowed Hindu women in Sindh allowed second marriage

Divorced, widowed Hindu women in Sindh allowed second marriage

Updated 4 hours ago
KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

 Updated 7 hours ago
Manzoor Afridi to become interim CM of KP: sources

Manzoor Afridi to become interim CM of KP: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM