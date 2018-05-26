Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ambassador-designate to US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui will assume office on May 29, sources familiar with the matter informed Geo News.



The federal government had appointed the investment banking expert and special assistant to the prime minister as Pakistan's ambassador to the US last month.



The Pakistan ambassador-designate will leave for the US tonight. He will use his new diplomatic passport to travel, said sources.

In August last year, Siddiqui was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister with the status of a minister of state.



He is the son of renowned businessman and banker Jahangir Siddiqui.



Prior to his appointment in the prime minister's cabinet, he was serving as chairman of JS Bank and JS Private Equity.

In 2014, he was honoured by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader.

Siddiqui holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University, US.

Former foreign secretary Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry was serving as Pakistan's envoy to the US earlier before his retirement last month.