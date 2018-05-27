Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Zardari announces to contest election from Nawabshah

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday May 27, 2018

Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: File

KARACHI: Former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday announced to contest for a National Assembly seat in the upcoming polls from Nawabshah.

The party chief made the announcement in an Iftar reception at Karachi. While speaking to the participants, Zardari predicted that no party will hold the majority in the next assembly.

Zardari has been elected as MNA from Karachi's area of Lyari in 1990, and from Nawabshah in 1993.

On Jan 12, while speaking to the party workers, the party chairman at Nawabshah told the workers that he would contest from their city, he told them to expedite the election campaign.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM to inaugurate development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan today

PM to inaugurate development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan today

 Updated 10 minutes ago
Six suspected terrorists killed in CTD shootout in Gujrat

Six suspected terrorists killed in CTD shootout in Gujrat

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Fight for rights of South Punjab has just started, says Sattar

Fight for rights of South Punjab has just started, says Sattar

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP Assembly to vote FATA bill today as JUI-F, PATA members express reservations

KP Assembly to vote FATA bill today as JUI-F, PATA members express reservations

 Updated 3 minutes ago
Afghanistan National Security Advisor to visit Pakistan on Sunday

Afghanistan National Security Advisor to visit Pakistan on Sunday

 Updated 12 hours ago
Malala elected as social secretary at Oxford College

Malala elected as social secretary at Oxford College

 Updated 13 hours ago
Four candidates under consideration for Punjab caretaker CM: sources

Four candidates under consideration for Punjab caretaker CM: sources

 Updated 14 hours ago
General elections to be held on July 25, president approves ECP summary

General elections to be held on July 25, president approves ECP summary

 Updated 13 hours ago
Will focus on water crisis in next tenure: Bilawal Bhutto

Will focus on water crisis in next tenure: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM