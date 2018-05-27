Zardari announces to contest election from Nawabshah

Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: File

KARACHI: Former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday announced to contest for a National Assembly seat in the upcoming polls from Nawabshah.



The party chief made the announcement in an Iftar reception at Karachi. While speaking to the participants, Zardari predicted that no party will hold the majority in the next assembly.

Zardari has been elected as MNA from Karachi's area of Lyari in 1990, and from Nawabshah in 1993.

On Jan 12, while speaking to the party workers, the party chairman at Nawabshah told the workers that he would contest from their city, he told them to expedite the election campaign.