Six suspected terrorists killed in CTD shootout in Gujrat

According to the CTD, the suspects were involved in the Ferozpur Road blast last year that had claimed lives of 26 people including eight policemen. Photo: File

GUJRAT: Six suspected members of a banned outfit were killed during a shootout with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the CTD, the suspects were involved in the Ferozpur Road blast last year that claimed 26 lives including eight policemen.

The suspects were also involved in the killing of Brigadier Zahor Qadri in Sargodha and other several bomb explosions, a CTD spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, eight or nine suspects had opened fire before the CTD killed six in retaliatory fire. Three suspects managed to escape.

Those killed in the shootout have been identified as Abdul Muqeem, Faisal, Usman, Azeem, Rauf and Sohaib, whose name was included in the red book.

The security officials recovered suicide bombing vest, hand grenades and ammunition from the men.

