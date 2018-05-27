Gilgit-Baltistan is moving towards progress now, says PM Abbasi

Can't connect right now! retry
Prime Minister Sahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Gilgit-Baltistan today(Sunday) for a day-long visit where he will inaugurate various development projects. Photo: file
 

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked that Gilgit-Baltistan is moving towards progress now.

Abbasi was addressing a joint session of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative assembly and Gilgit Baltistan Council.

The work on GB order has been ongoing since last seven to eight months, the premier remarked, adding that people in GB should be given basic rights as per the Constitution. “GB doesn’t even have the powers which others provinces do.”

The governor will be elected from Gilgit-Baltistan only, he said. “GB has been given the right to form its own civil services.”

He remarked that everyone has the right to a difference of opinion but the stance of the others must be heard as well. “Many people don’t want the powers to be transferred.” 

Earlier, the premier had inaugurated the building of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly in Gilgit. The state of the art assembly building has been completed at a cost of 910 million rupees.

Earlier, on his arrival, the premier was received at Gilgit Airport by Governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and other high officials.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited the Yadgar-e- Shaudah in Chinar Garden in Gilgit where he laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha for the heroes and martyrs of the liberation war of Gilgit Baltistan.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Gilgit Naltar expressway road project. The project will be completed at a cost of 2.6 billion rupees in three years.

Gilgit Naltar expressway project after completion will reduce travel distance from two hours to half an hour will help promote tourism in the area.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also laid the foundation stone of Gilgit Baltistan secretariat project.

