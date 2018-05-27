Can't connect right now! retry
Karachiites brace for yet another heatwave

Sunday May 27, 2018

Met Office has warned temperatures will hover around 40-44°C from Tuesday to Thursday

KARACHI: The citizens of Karachi, who have lately been braving the scorching weather, were alerted to yet another heatwave in the megapolis on Sunday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a heatwave alert for the megapolis, saying that "another heatwave of moderate/severe intensity will engulf Karachi and suburbs from Tuesday to Thursday."

It said the day temperatures will remain 40-44°C during this period.

The Met Office further said that sea breeze will remain cut-off and wind from northwest to north will dominate.

How can you beat the heat this summer?

Stay covered

Here's how you can identify and prevent a heat stroke

We take a look at the symptoms of a heat stroke and measures that can be taken to prevent it

Try to stay indoors, and if you need to be outside don’t spend extended amounts of time without shade. Keep your skin covered against the sun.

Wear light clothes

Wear linen, cotton, silk, or other breathable fabrics. Keep your clothing loose and breezy, so you don't feel suffocated in the humid heat.

Find shade

Look for a shade, find a tree.

Stay hydrated

Drinking more water is recommended.

