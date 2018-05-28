Eight dead as 'mentally unfit' mother torches house in Karachi's Baldia Town

KARACHI: At least eight people, including children, were burnt to death Sunday night in a blaze in the Malang Goth locality of the Karachi's Baldia Town, Geo News reported, citing security and rescue authorities.



The fire was not an accident but was started by the mother of the deceased children, Gulzara Bibi, who, herself, passed away as well, Sajid — her wounded son — said in a video interview given to the police.

Gulzara Bibi was mentally unfit, Sajid noted, adding that she was receiving medical treatment for 'her condition' for the past two years. He said he was sleeping in his room when the blaze enveloped the house.

The dead included Gulzara Bibi, her three daughters and three sons. Four of the deceased died on the spot while four others succumbed to their injuries later.

According to a neighbour who spoke to Geo News following the horrific incident, the flames had spread throughout the house before anyone could be evacuated.

Police confirmed that the fire had not erupted on its own but was started by the mother, Gulzara Bibi.