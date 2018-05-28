Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 28 2018
By
Kashif Mushtaq
,
Talha Hashmi

Eight dead as 'mentally unfit' mother torches house in Karachi's Baldia Town

By
Kashif Mushtaq
,
Talha Hashmi

Monday May 28, 2018

KARACHI: At least eight people, including children, were burnt to death Sunday night in a blaze in the Malang Goth locality of the Karachi's Baldia Town, Geo News reported, citing security and rescue authorities.

The fire was not an accident but was started by the mother of the deceased children, Gulzara Bibi, who, herself, passed away as well, Sajid — her wounded son — said in a video interview given to the police.

Gulzara Bibi was mentally unfit, Sajid noted, adding that she was receiving medical treatment for 'her condition' for the past two years. He said he was sleeping in his room when the blaze enveloped the house.

The dead included Gulzara Bibi, her three daughters and three sons. Four of the deceased died on the spot while four others succumbed to their injuries later.

According to a neighbour who spoke to Geo News following the horrific incident, the flames had spread throughout the house before anyone could be evacuated.

Police confirmed that the fire had not erupted on its own but was started by the mother, Gulzara Bibi.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Political parties hail appointment of Justice (r) Mulk as caretaker PM

Political parties hail appointment of Justice (r) Mulk as caretaker PM

 Updated an hour ago
Imran rejects Manzoor Afridi’s name for caretaker KP CM: sources

Imran rejects Manzoor Afridi’s name for caretaker KP CM: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
President Mamnoon Hussain signs FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018

President Mamnoon Hussain signs FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018

 Updated 2 hours ago
Prosecutor excuses himself from hearing Naqeebullah case over threats: sources

Prosecutor excuses himself from hearing Naqeebullah case over threats: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Profile: Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk

Profile: Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk

 Updated 4 hours ago
Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 20th anniversary of nuclear tests

Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks 20th anniversary of nuclear tests

 Updated 4 hours ago
A brief history of Pakistan’s caretaker prime ministers

A brief history of Pakistan’s caretaker prime ministers

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh, KP assemblies tenure ends at midnight

Sindh, KP assemblies tenure ends at midnight

Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz terms plane hijacking, NAB cases a ‘joke’

Nawaz terms plane hijacking, NAB cases a ‘joke’

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM