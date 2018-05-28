If was corrupt wouldn’t have rejected Clinton’s $5bn offer: Nawaz

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that if he was corrupt he would have taken then US President Bill Clinton’s $5 billion offer to refrain from conducting nuclear tests in 1998.

Nawaz Sharif was addressing a ceremony held to commemorate 20th anniversary of nuclear tests of Pakistan. 

The former premier alleged that then US president Bill Clinton offered him $5 billion to stop the nuclear tests.

“If I was corrupt and not a patriot I would have said that bring me the money,” said Nawaz.

He said that 'dictator' Pervez Musharraf bowed down on a single phone call, whereas, a elected prime minister remained steadfast.

Nawaz said that then British leaders and other international leaders also asked him to not to proceed with the tests.

He said that eight months after then Indian prime minister visited Pakistan. “If we had not conducted nuclear tests the Indian PM wouldn’t have visited,” said Nawaz.

The former prime minister said that Pakistan is an atomic power and no one can treat it with bad intentions. 

Security manhandles supporter at PML-N's Youm-e-Takbeer event

A supporter who had attempted to shake PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's hand was roughed up by members of his security detail at the party's Youm-e-Takbeer event earlier today.

In a video clipping, the man can be seen moving toward Nawaz and extending his hand. The security personnel then quickly circle the man and continue to beat him despite Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N supremo being visibly distraught at the reaction of the security officers. 

Nawaz and senior party leader Saad Rafique later embraced the man. Maryam also denounced the behaviour of the security officers, stating that 'supporters have a special relationship with their quaid [leader].'

May 28, dubbed as Youm-e-Takbeer, is celebrated every year to commemorate the historic day when the country conducted the nuclear tests in 1998 as a response, in self-defence, to the nuclear tests and accompanying hostile posturing by its neighbour India.

