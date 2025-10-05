 
Geo News

5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

Epicentre located 65km west of Quetta at depth of 25km, says National Seismic Monitoring Centre

By
Shahab Umer
|

October 05, 2025

Picture showing a Richter Scale reading of a earthquake. — Reuters/File
Picture showing a Richter Scale reading of a earthquake. — Reuters/File

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Quetta and surrounding areas on Sunday evening, said the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The epicentre of the quake was approximately 65 kilometres west of Quetta, and its depth was 25km, it added.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The tremors were reported after an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck Karachi's Malir neighbourhood four days ago.

Earthquakes have frequently rattled the region, especially Pakistan and Afghanistan, in recent years. Record shows seismic activity in neighbouring countries lying at the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Last month, Afghanistan witnessed a massive magnitude 6 earthquake in the rugged eastern region of the country, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring several thousand others.

Several parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Chitral, Murree and adjoining areas also felt the tremors in the following days, with reports of effects being felt as far away as Lahore, panicking citizens into rushing out of their homes.

PM Shehbaz lands in Kuala Lumpur for three-day Malaysia visit video
PM Shehbaz lands in Kuala Lumpur for three-day Malaysia visit
Islamabad seeking repatriation of citizens detained by Israel in Gaza aid flotilla interception: FO video
Islamabad seeking repatriation of citizens detained by Israel in Gaza aid flotilla interception: FO
Country's coastline offers vast potential for commercial ports: sources video
Country's coastline offers vast potential for commercial ports: sources
Cyclone Shakti unlikely to hit Sindh, will bring light rain to coastal areas: PMD
Cyclone Shakti unlikely to hit Sindh, will bring light rain to coastal areas: PMD
Defence minister says India will be 'buried under the wreckage of its warplanes' this time video
Defence minister says India will be 'buried under the wreckage of its warplanes' this time
Karachi likely to receive rain in next 24 hours: NDMA
Karachi likely to receive rain in next 24 hours: NDMA
PIA to resume nonstop Islamabad–Manchester flights from Oct 25
PIA to resume nonstop Islamabad–Manchester flights from Oct 25
Indian forces kill, injure goats near Zero Point in Tharparkar
Indian forces kill, injure goats near Zero Point in Tharparkar