Pakistan, Malaysia deepen trade cooperation with $200m halal meat deal

PM Shehbaz receives guard of honour at Malaysian PM's Office.

"Our relations have strengthened over time," says premier.

PM Ibrahim emphasises importance of Pakistan-India peace.



Pakistan and Malaysia on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, education, technology, and governance, as Kuala Lumpur announced plans to import $200 million worth of halal meat from Pakistan.

The announcement was made during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s three-day official visit to Malaysia, where he held extensive discussions with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart, PM Shehbaz acknowledged Prime Minister Ibrahim’s significant role in Malaysia’s development, describing him as a leader of remarkable qualities. “Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Pakistan was a memorable one, and we had very positive discussions,” Shehbaz added.

On bilateral trade, the prime minister welcomed Malaysia’s decision to import halal meat worth $200 million from Pakistan. “We will continue to expand halal meat trade with the passage of time,” he said, expressing interest in joint ventures and collaboration to benefit from Malaysia’s expertise.

“Our relations have strengthened over time, and I thank the people of Malaysia for their heartfelt welcome,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz. “Malaysia is like a second home to us,” he added.

PM Shehbaz further noted that a large number of Pakistani students are currently studying in Malaysia and appreciated the opportunities provided to them.

Speaking alongside him, Malaysian PM Ibrahim emphasised the importance of peace between Pakistan and India for regional stability. “Peace between Pakistan and India is vital for our region,” he stated.

He also assured that Malaysia would extend every possible cooperation to combat terrorism.

In a symbolic gesture, Shehbaz Sharif lauded Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s newly launched book, saying, “This book will serve as a bridge between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur.”

Premier Shehbaz concluded that the visit would further strengthen relations between the two brotherly nations.

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six MoUs

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Malaysia signed six accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation covering different areas, including education, Halal certification, tourism and combating corruption.

The pre-signed documents were exchanged at a ceremony held at Perdana Putra Complex. Both the prime ministers witnessed the ceremony held after their meeting as well as the delegation-level talks.

Pakistan and Malaysia signed an MoU on Exchange of Notes between the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR) and the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of training for diplomats.

The documents were exchanged by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan.

Minister of Tourism of Malaysia Tiong King Sing and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar exchanged the documents of an MoU between the two governments for cooperation in the field of tourism.

The two sides signed an MoU on Halal Certification and the relevant documents were exchanged by Malaysian minister Dr. Haji Mohd Na’im Bin Haji Mokhtar and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

Both countries also inked an MoU to expand cooperation in combating and preventing corruption.

The sixth accord was meant to enhance cooperation between Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) of Pakistan and Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation of Malaysia.

Chief Executive Officer SME Corporation Malaysia Rizal bin Dato’ Nainy and Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi exchanged the documents.

Earlier, the premier, as he arrived at the venue of the official reception for his three-day visit, received a guard of honour and a warm welcome from PM Ibrahim.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Malaysia were played as the both the leaders stood at the salute dais.

Later, the two leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the one-on-one meeting and the delegation-level talks to review Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral ties and explore new areas of collaboration in multiple sectors.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, the prime minister is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart.

As he landed at the Bunga Raya International Airport on Sunday night, he was received by the Malaysian Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah and diplomatic staff.

Before departing on Sunday, the prime minister expressed his anticipation for a thorough exchange of views with his Malaysian counterpart, highlighting the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

“I will be undertaking an official visit to Malaysia [from] October 5-7 on the invitation of my dear brother, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Greatly looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views on our common desire to enhance trade and economic engagement as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields,” PM Shehbaz posted on X before his flight.



