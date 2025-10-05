Four Indian proxy terrorists killed in clash with locals in Balochistan's Korki: sources

This representational image shows a police tape put around a mishap site. — AFP/File

Local tribesman martyred, two others wounded: security sources.

Clashes erupt due to terrorists' refusal to leave area, they add.

Local tribes decide to defend themselves against hostile actions.



Four terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan were killed in a clash with the local tribe in Balochistan’s Korki area, security sources said on Sunday.

They added that the Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists attacked residents in the Korki area, sparking an armed clash with local tribes.

As a result, four terrorists were killed and a citizen belonging to the local tribune was martyred during the exchange of fire, the security sources noted, adding that two Fitna al-Hindustan militants were also injured in the clashes.

The sources further noted that despite repeated requests from the local tribes to vacate the area, the militants had refused to leave.

In response to the group’s hostile actions and growing threats, local tribes decided to defend themselves against the Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists, the sources added.

The recent incident comes a day after security forces gunned down 14 terrorists linked to Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan during an operation in Balochistan's Khuzdar.

They added that the operation was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy terrorists, resulting in the killing of at least 14 terrorists, while 20 militants were also injured.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, as per the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Out of the total 901 fatalities in Q3, 516 (57%) were those of the outlaws, whereas there were 385 civilian and military martyrdoms.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).