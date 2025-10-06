Overnight rain brings relief to Karachi after hot weather

Partially submerged vehicles move after the monsoon rain in Karachi on August 19, 2025. — Geo News

Rainfall in several areas of Karachi late on Sunday night turned the weather pleasant and offered relief from the city’s hot conditions.

Showers were reported in Buffer Zone, Baldia Town, North Karachi and Nazimabad, where residents welcomed the cooler temperatures. The downpour was followed by a refreshing breeze across much of the city.

In North Nazimabad’s Block G, electricity was suspended soon after the showers began.

Meanwhile in Punjab city of Kabirwala, strong winds and heavy rain were recorded in the town and its outskirts, lowering the temperature but also leading to power cuts in some areas.

Vehari and surrounding areas also received downpour, turning the weather pleasant late in the night.

Dera Ghazi Khan also experienced rain, bringing relief to residents after recent hot conditions.