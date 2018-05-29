Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

No consensus yet over caretaker CM in Sindh, KP, Balochistan

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 29, 2018

KARACHI: No consensus could be reached on the respective names for caretaker chief ministers in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces on Tuesday.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan, who until Monday was the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, said that it appeared the caretaker chief minister will be decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as his scheduled meeting with the outgoing Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah could not materialise on Tuesday.

According to sources privy to the matter, Pakistan Peoples Party is standing for the nomination of former chief secretary Ghulam Ali Shah Pasha and senior party leader Dr Qayoom Soomro to be appointed for the position.

Former CJP Nasirul Mulk named caretaker PM

Premier, opposition leader are expected to address a press conference over the matter shortly

Other names to come forward are of Aftab Sheikh from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Ghous Ali Shah from Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, and Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, sources disclosed.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, CM Pervaiz Khattak and the opposition leader also failed to reach a consensus in their meeting on Tuesday.

In Balochistan, the matter is expected to go to the parliamentary committee after a deadlock between government and the opposition intensified.

The provincial assemblies of Sindh and KP were dissolved on Monday after completion of their five-year constitutional term.

The Balochistan and Punjab assemblies are set to complete their five-year term on May 31.

On Monday, the Punjab government and opposition agreed to appoint Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the province's caretaker chief minister.

Nasir Mahmood Khosa’s name agreed upon for Punjab caretaker CM

Shehbaz Sharif says consensus has been reached on the candidate

Prior to that, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was named caretaker prime minister of the country.

The announcement was made by Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah at a press conference along with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad.

The incumbent government in the centre is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections, scheduled to be held on July 25.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner and the basic functions of the government continue without an elected setup in place.

