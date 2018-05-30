PM to inaugurate Quetta International Airport expansion project today

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 30, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: file 

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the upgradation and expansion of Quetta International Airport on Wednesday.

The prime minister will arrive in Quetta later today to inaugurate the expansion project, which was started in 2015 and cost approximately Rs1.7 billion.

Among the facilities built under the expansion initiative are state-of-the-art passenger boarding bridge, check-in and immigration counters and baggage handling system.

The number of domestic check-in counters have been increased from 5 to 12, and the number of international counters have been boosted from 3 to 12.

An expansive restaurant has also been constructed at the airport which can accommodate as many as 100 passengers at any given time.

During his visit, PM Abbasi is also scheduled to inaugurate an incubation centre at an IT university. 

