Wednesday May 30 2018
ECP to review IHC judgment on delimitation of constituencies

Wednesday May 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is today expected to review the judgment by the Islamabad High Court declaring delimitation of four constituencies as void.

IHC, in its verdict on a petition Tuesday, annulled delimitation of constituencies in Jhang, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh and Lower Dir. The court also reserved its judgment on five other districts namely, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Chakwal, Battagram and Haripur.

The court ordered the ECP to hear all stakeholders and carry out the delimitations process again. Population proportion must be considered for the new delimitations, it said.

IHC is set to hear 37 petitions against delimitation of 20 constituencies today.

The ECP has faced severe criticism from various political circles, who have previously expressed their displeasure at the non-transparency of the exercise.

The commission follows a set formula for the number of provincial and National Assembly seats that a district is allotted. However, the final mapping within the districts remains unclear and open to controversy. 

