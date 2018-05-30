Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 30 2018
Abdul Majid Bhatti

End of departmental cricket isn't good news: Sarfraz Ahmed

Abdul Majid Bhatti

Wednesday May 30, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that departmental cricket has played a big part for sports in the country and the news of it shutting down is not a good sign.

The cricketer was speaking about the news of United Bank Limited finishing its cricket team.

He said that departmental cricket should be promoted and this decision would let players face uncertainty.

According to reports, UBL has decided to shut down its cricket team and has apprised the administration of the decision.

PCB’s governing board member Mansoor Masood Khan said that there is no truth in this news and the administration is reviewing several options.

Masood Khan said that it isn’t the right time for speculation and they want to expand their academy. Earlier in 1997, the UBL team was shut down all of a sudden.

Sources said that in the aftermath of the current decision, 25 players and other employees can be affected.

These players include Yonus Khan, Umar Akmal, Shan Masood, Romaan Rais, Saad Ali, M Asghar and Ahsaan Adil, M Nawaz, Mir Hamza, Sohail Khan, and Sohaib Maqsood are included.

In the previous season, UBL had won the one-day tournament. 

