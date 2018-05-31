PM Abbasi addresses last NA session, says only democratic govt can resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday stressed that Pakistan's issues can only be resolved by a democratically-elected government.

Addressing the last National Assembly session, PM Abbasi said, "Pakistan's issues can only be resolved through a government which comes through the will of the people."

Stating that many undemocratic governments assumed power in the country but none of them 'delivered', the premier asserted, "The need of democracy and Pakistan today is free and fair elections."

The premier reiterated, "We will not tolerate even a day's delay in the upcoming elections."

"A big part in ensuring transparent elections is the freedom of media," the premier further said.

The premier also appreciated the opposition's role as the PML-N-led government became the second democratically elected government to complete its tenure in the history of Pakistan.

"The assembly would not have completed its term today, had it not been for the leader of the opposition," the premier said.

Praising Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah, the premier said, "He served as an exemplary opposition leader and did not leave anything in his struggle to take forward the democratic process."

Thanking National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PM Abbasi said, "I would like to thank the speaker for the way the assembly conducted its business over the past five years; you never let the opposition feel that you are partial towards one side and tried your hardest to have consensus in the house over all matters."



Highlighting the achievements of his government, PM Abbasi said, "Despite internal and external challenges, economic growth was recorded and Pakistan's security situation improved considerably since 2013."

"We should analyse the past five years and see how the country was when the [PML-N] government assumed power and if there is any change in it now," he continued.



"Economy improved considerably in the in the last five years and Pakistan is a top investment destination today," he upheld.

Stating that Karachi used to be the fifth most dangerous city in the world and is no more ranked in the top 50 most dangerous cities, the premier said, "Thanks to all parties law and order was established in Karachi."

The incumbent federal government’s five-year constitutional term ends at midnight.

The National Assembly will stand dissolved at midnight tonight, paving way for establishment of a caretaker setup before the general elections scheduled on July 25 this year.

The five-year term of the Punjab Assembly and Balochistan Assembly is also ending tonight.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah have already named former chief justice Nasirul Mulk as interim prime minister.