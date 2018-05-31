Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 31 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC declares void Kharan district's delimitation for National Assembly

By
Awais Yousafzai

Thursday May 31, 2018

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, May 31, 2018, declared void the delimitation of Kharan district for the National Assembly. Photo: File
 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared void the delimitation of Balochistan's district Kharan for the National Assembly. 

The court issued orders to conduct the delimitation process at the earliest possible, keeping in mind the proportion of the population. IHC, in a verdict announced yesterday, had declared void the delimitation of Kharan district for the provincial assembly.

Justice Umer Farooq, who was hearing twelve petitions, upheld the delimitations of 12 constituencies of 10 districts including Bhakkar, Battagram, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Karachi West, Mirpur Khas, Sargodha, and Islamabad.    

IHC announces decision on delimitation of 18 constituencies

Six constituencies were declared void while 12 petitions were dismissed

The decision on Abbottabad's delimitation was reserved. 

IHC will hear nine petitions against the delimitations of eight districts on June 1. 

On Wednesday, Justice Umar Farooq had declared null and void the delimitation of four districts: Ghotki, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Kharan. Later, the delimitation of Haripur and Bahawalpur constituencies was also declared void.

The court had also dismissed petitions against the delimitation of 12 constituencies. 

The high court is hearing 108 petitions lodged against delimitation from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Petitions against delimitations of 22 districts have been rejected so far.

According to the petitioners, political basis for delimitation had not been kept in mind and rules were not considered.    

