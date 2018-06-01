Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Fazlur Rehman named caretaker Sindh CM

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 01, 2018

Fazlur Rehman served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010, after which he was retired from service. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: The outgoing Sindh government and opposition have named Fazlur Rehman as the caretaker chief minister of the province, sources informed Geo News late Thursday.

Sources said outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan agreed upon Rehman's name as the caretaker CM following a meeting that lasted for more than two-and-a-half hour.

The meeting had former provincial ministers Mukesh Chawla and Nasir Shah, along with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Faisal Subzwari in presence, they said.

Rehman served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010, after which he was retired from service.

Opposition parties had proposed Rehman's name for the interim post, the sources added.

Rehman is likely to take oath as the caretaker chief minister on Friday.

He would be administered the oath by Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Updated 8 minutes ago
No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

 Updated 4 hours ago
Govt 'ran away' after forming sub-committee in Asghar Khan case: CJP

Govt 'ran away' after forming sub-committee in Asghar Khan case: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

 Updated 5 hours ago
Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM