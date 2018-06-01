Fazlur Rehman named caretaker Sindh CM

Fazlur Rehman served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010, after which he was retired from service. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: The outgoing Sindh government and opposition have named Fazlur Rehman as the caretaker chief minister of the province, sources informed Geo News late Thursday.



Sources said outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan agreed upon Rehman's name as the caretaker CM following a meeting that lasted for more than two-and-a-half hour.

The meeting had former provincial ministers Mukesh Chawla and Nasir Shah, along with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Faisal Subzwari in presence, they said.

Rehman served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010, after which he was retired from service.

Opposition parties had proposed Rehman's name for the interim post, the sources added.

Rehman is likely to take oath as the caretaker chief minister on Friday.

He would be administered the oath by Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair.