Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 01 2018
By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Friday Jun 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk assured on Friday that elections in Pakistan will be timely and transparent.

The caretaker prime minister spoke briefly with journalists following his oath-taking ceremony, telling them he would fulfil the responsibility he had come for.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that general elections in the country will be held on July 25.

“Remember my words, elections will be held on the time fixed,” caretaker Prime Minister Mulk was quoted as saying.

The caretaker prime minister also stressed that the Election Commission of Pakistan would be assisted so that timely and transparent elections can be held.

Justice (retd) Mulk further said that the cabinet would be small and formed after consultations.

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk became the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan after being sworn in by President Mamnoon Hussain. He was unanimously nominated as the caretaker prime minister by the government and opposition. 

More From Pakistan:

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Updated 4 minutes ago
No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

 Updated 4 hours ago
Govt 'ran away' after forming sub-committee in Asghar Khan case: CJP

Govt 'ran away' after forming sub-committee in Asghar Khan case: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

 Updated 7 hours ago
Some people are bent on delaying elections, says Nawaz

Some people are bent on delaying elections, says Nawaz

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM