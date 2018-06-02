Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 02 2018
Salman Khan's brother summoned in IPL betting case

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Actor Arbaaz Khan´s name surfaced in an investigation into high-profile bookie Sonu Jalan: media reports. Photo: Hindustan Times  

MUMBAI: Indian police summoned the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan Friday for questioning over illegal gambling on Indian Premier League cricket matches.

The IPL has been dogged by gambling controversies since it started in 2008, and police say they have smashed a number of betting syndicates across India during this year´s season, which ended last week.

"We have summoned Arbaaz Khan for questioning in connection to the IPL betting scam," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar told AFP.

"Further details will be available once his questioning is done and his statement is recorded," Narkar added.

Media reports said Arbaaz´s name surfaced in an investigation into high-profile bookie Sonu Jalan, who is said to run an international gambling operation stretching from India to the Middle East.

Arbaaz is an actor and younger brother of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, known for his money-spinning movies, but who also faces his own legal troubles.

Found guilty of killing rare antelopes while on a safari in Rajasthan state, Salman is currently appealing a five-year jail term.

Gambling is illegal in India but the lucrative IPL has tempted speculators both on and off the pitch.

A 2013 spot-fixing scandal led to the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals being suspended for two seasons and Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, a Rajasthan Royals bowler, receiving a life ban along with teammates Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila.

Scores of bookies were also arrested as part of the probe into allegations that players had underperformed in return for cash.

