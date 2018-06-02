CJP asks registration of case against those threatening Hamza Shahbaz’s alleged wife

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Saturday Inspector General of Police Punjab to register a case against those allegedly involved in abusing Ayesha Ahad — the woman who claims to be married to former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz.

The Supreme Court’s two–member bench under the CJP was hearing a case related to the alleged threats given to Ayesha Ahad. The petition has nominated Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Maqbool, Ali Imran, and others.

In her plea, Ayesha Ahad said that she and her daughter face danger from Hamza Shehbaz, following which the apex court summoned her to appear before it today.

The CJP while summoning former CM Punjab’s son, directed Advocate General Punjab to ensure Hamza Shehbaz’s presence before the apex court.

Advocate General Punjab told the court that Hamza Shehbaz is abroad and will return in three to four days.

The court also inquired about the police officials who didn’t’ register a case by Ayesha Ahad, summoning record till June 6 of action taken place against her.

The SC while ordering IG Punjab to ensure safety of Ayesha Ahad, adjourned the hearing of the case until June 29.

Ayesha Ahad spoke to media outside the court and said that the independent Supreme Court has ordered registration of a case against the abusers.

She urged women facing abuse to speak up and not remain silent.

Earlier, Ayesha Ahad had alleged that she contracted marriage with Hamza Shehbaz in 2010.

Ahad had demanded that a committee be formed to probe her allegations just as a parliamentary committee had been formed to investigate former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations of harassment against Imran Khan.



Hamza Shehbaz had rebutted the claims, saying Ahad’s accusations are baseless and she had made the same accusations in 2014 in the court of law but was unable to present any evidence.

