Car swept away in Islamabad after heavy rains lash twin cities

A car is being swept away into a storm drain after heavy rains in Islamabad on July 22, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: As the country reels under the destruction caused by floods in the aftermath of heavy rains, several videos have emerged of landslides and cars being swept away in flash floods from Gilgit Baltistan to Islamabad.

Such a disturbing video has emerged from the federal capital as well, showing two people in a car being swept away into a storm drain in a private housing society.

The video, widely circulating on social media, shows a vehicle drifting away in flood water — leaving its occupants helpless.

The incident occurred when the residents tried to drive their car near the storm drain but were swept away along with their car due to the increased water flow.

Rescue officials say a search operation has been launched for those swept away by the rainwater.

Sources say that the person driving the said car has been identified as Colonel (retd) Ishaq Qazi, who was in the vehicle with his 25-year-old daughter.

The retired military officer left his house in a grey car with his daughter, and their vehicle came to a halt due to the accumulated rainwater, the sources said.

Qazi was trying to start the car when the water flow rose, the sources added.

The incident comes as heavy rains have lashed adjoining Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leading to flooding in low-lying areas in both cities.

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) initiated a city-wide emergency response plan to protect residents from flooding and waterlogging.

The plan includes round-the-clock monitoring, rapid-response teams, and efforts to clear drains and flooded roads — all aimed at keeping the city running safely during the rainy season.

"Our top priority is preparedness and prevention," said CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. "We're working closely with all departments to ensure immediate action in any emergency".

The CDA has launched an emergency helpline "1334" along with a central control room to handle public complaints. Whether it's water accumulation outside your home, a blocked drain, or a sewer overflow, citizens are urged to call and report it immediately.



— With additional input from APP