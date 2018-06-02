Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 02 2018
Suleman Saadat

PTI workers attack Insaf House in Karachi

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Saturday broke in and vandalised the party's Insaf House in Karachi. 

According to information received by Geo News, Insaf House — located on Shahra-e-Faisal — was attacked by party workers following PTI chairman Imran Khan naming Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the candidate to contest from PS102 in Karachi. 

 

PTI workers vandalised the property breaking doors and windows and also graffitied phrases including 'Karachi president usurping seats of candidates unacceptable PS 102' and 'Go Arif Alvi go' on the walls of the property. 

Local police contacted Insaf House soon after the incident took place, asking for details of the scuffle, SSP of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station told Geo News.  

"Insaf House administration has not allowed the police to visit the premises," the SSP said. 

According to the police officer, the Insaf House administration has said that it was a party matter and was being resolved internally. 

