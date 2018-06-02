Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
Asif Bhatti

Caretaker PM announces to file appeal against LHC verdict

By
Asif Bhatti

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk on Saturday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to file an appeal against the Lahore High Court’s verdict declaring nomination papers for general election 2018 null and void.

According to sources, the appeal will be filed in the Supreme Court by the Ministry of Law and Justice. Sources further added that the decision to file an appeal is based on ensuring elections are held on time.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced that they would also be filing appeals against the Lahore High Court’s verdict.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to immediately approach the Supreme Court over yesterday's decision of the Lahore High Court," Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazeer told reporters.

In its verdict on Friday, the Lahore High Court nullified the nomination papers, which would be submitted by candidates from General Elections 2018, ruling that they did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background, criminal record or if they held dual nationalities. The court ordered ECP to add the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution in the nomination papers.

