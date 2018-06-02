Can't connect right now! retry
Zainab rape, murder case: Supreme Court admits accused's appeal for hearing

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar accepted accused Imran's appeal against his sentencing for hearing, which will be heard by a three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa from next week. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday admitted an appeal filed by prime accused in Zainab rape and murder case for hearing.

Hearing the case at Supreme Court Lahore Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar accepted accused Imran's appeal against his sentencing for hearing.

Seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4, 2018, and found dead in a garbage heap five days later. The case had sparked protests in various cities.

The chief justice of Pakistan had taken suo motu notice of the incident and the Punjab police had subsequently arrested the culprit following his identification through DNA samples.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will conduct hearing of the appeal from next week.

On the occasion, the chief justice also ordered withdrawal of security from Zainab's father Haji Ameen. "You don't have any need for security now; the one you had threat from is in prison," Justice Nisar told Zainab's father.

The apex court also sought a report pertaining to rape survivor Kainat's treatment and compensation.

In this regard, the Punjab chief secretary said that Kainat's treatment wasn't possible anywhere across the world, including Pakistan, for she had passed the stage of treatment, and that she could only be taken care of.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had dismissed accused Imran's appeal against a death sentence handed to him in Zainab rape and murder case on March 20.

