pakistan
Saturday Jun 02 2018
Talha Hashmi

Suspect blows himself up, two Rangers personnel injured in Hub encounter

KARACHI: At least two paramilitary personnel were injured in an encounter near a Rangers checkpost in Hub, a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said on Saturday, during which a lone suspect also blew himself up.

The incident took place around Iftar time on Saturday, when Rangers personnel in two vehicles were deployed for snap checking near Mai Gari checkpost, the spokesperson said.

The suspect, who was asked to stop near the checkpost for routine snap checking, opened fire on the security personnel resulting in retaliation  from Rangers personnel.

In the exchange of fire between the Rangers personnel and attacker, at least two paramilitary personnel were injured, the spokesperson added.  

The suspect then detonated a bomb, resulting in his death.

