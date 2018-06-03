Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Former MQM-P MNA Rashid Godil defects to PTI

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan welcomes former MNA Rashid Godil to PTI. Photo: Jahangir Tareen's Twitter page 

ISLAMABAD: Former MNA from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Rashid Godil, joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday during a meeting with PTI Chairperson Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on the same day, Imran said they were glad to have someone from Karachi join the party as they wanted to bring change in the city.

He added Karachi is the financial hub of Pakistan, which was “not prospering”.

After announcing his defection, Godil spoke to the media saying no decision on constituencies was made during his meeting with Imran. “Have [only] joined PTI today.” 

Earlier, in 2017, Godil decided to "maintain distance" from politics and will not contest next elections owing to security concerns.

According to sources, Godil had made the decision to quit politics over family pressure.

MQM-P leader Abdul Rashid Godil to quit active politics

According to sources, Godil has decided to quit politics after family pressure and security concerns

In August 2015, Godil was shot and injured in Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

He was travelling with his driver and a family member when the attack took place.

His driver was also injured in the incident, and was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

