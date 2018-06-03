Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jun 03 2018
GEO NEWS

Ex-PML-N leader Sardar Ghulam Abbas joins PTI

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

Sardar Ghulam Abbas. Photo: file 

ISLAMABAD: Politician Sardar Ghulam Abbas, who quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz last month, has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said a press release from the party issued on Sunday.

Abbas met PTI chairman Imran Khan and announced his inclusion in the party, said the statement. Senior leader Jahangir Tareen was also present at the meeting.

Abbas, who is considered among the most influential politicians in Chakwal, had quit PML-N following Nawaz Sharif’s controversial interview to a publication, in which the party quaid had made remarks regarding the Mumbai attack trial sparking a political storm in the country.

He had garnered more than 0.1 million votes as an independent contestant from Chakwal in the last general elections, held in 2013.

Former MQM-P MNA Rashid Godil defects to PTI

Glad to have someone from Karachi join PTI as we want to bring change in the city, PTI chief said

Earlier today, the PTI also welcomed former MNA from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Rashid Godil. Imran, in a statement, said the party was glad to have someone from Karachi as it wanted to bring change in the city.

