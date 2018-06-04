No arrests made over Ayesha Ahad case despite registration of FIR

LEFT: A first information report (FIR) being filed at the Islampura police station; RIGHT: Hamza Shehbaz, the son of Shehbaz Sharif, the former chief minister of Punjab 2

LAHORE: None of the six accused in a case filed by Ayesha Ahad — the woman who claims to be married to Hamza Shehbaz, the son of the former chief minister of Punjab — and registered on the orders of the Chief Justice of Pakistan have been apprehended, Geo News reported Sunday night.



A first information report (FIR) was registered Saturday night against Hamza Shehbaz, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and five others on Ahad's complaint.



The case was filed at the Islampura police station, the officers of which claim they efforts are underway to search for and arrest the accused persons.

Apart from Shehbaz, others accused in the case comprise former Inspector-General (IG) Rana Maqbool, Zulfiqar Cheema, Inspector Ateeq Dogar, and Imran Yousuf, as per Captain (retd) Amin Wains, the capital city police officer (CCPO) for Lahore.

Charges against the accused include violence, robbery, usurpation, vandalism, threats to life, and attempted rape.



CJP orders case be registered

Earlier on Saturday, while hearing a plea pertaining to the threats to Ahad, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the chief justice of Pakistan, had ordered Arif Nawaz Khan, the inspector-general of police (IGP) for Punjab, to register a case by midnight against those allegedly involved in abusing her.

In her plea, Ahad had asserted that she and her daughter faced danger from Hamza Shehbaz, following which the apex court summoned her.

The police official said the case had been filed under the Pakistan Penal Code Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 337 (hurt and injuries), and 354 (molestation with sexual motive), as well as the Code of Criminal Procedure Sections 149 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 511 (attempting to commit punishable offences).

Ahad's prior complaint, filed in 2011, was also made part of the latest FIR.

Shehbaz, the former Punjab chief minister's son, however, rebutted the claims, saying Ahad’s accusations are baseless and that she had made the same accusations in 2014 in the court of law but was unable to present any evidence.