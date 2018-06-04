Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Adnan Malik

FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

Adnan Malik

Monday Jun 04, 2018

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency got hold of a four-member gang on Monday allegedly involved in scamming and taking liver transplant donors to India on fake documents.

According to FIA officials, the suspects took the people to India for liver transplant by promising them hefty amount of money.

The gang members then would take these donors across the border on fake documents and give them minimal amount of money for the transplant.

The FIA said that the gang was arrested from a nearby village from the Wagah border from a tip-off from the Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority.

The FIA officials recovered passports, dollars and other things from the suspects and registered a case against them. Further investigation in the matter is underway. 

On May 12, 2017, the FIA arrested three people from Murree for their involvement in illegal kidney transplant.

According to the FIA officials, the accused would bring people from foreign countries to Pakistan to illegally provide them with the organ. The officials added the three accused persons were staying with a friend at a hotel in Murree.

In February this year, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo-moto notice to halt the illegal organ transplant trade in the country.

