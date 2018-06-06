Youm-e-Ali: Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi, Hyderabad

The ban effect at 12 am on Wednesday and will last until midnight on Thursday. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and Hyderabad on the 21st of Ramadan (June 6) on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali.

In its letter, the home department stated that the decision was taken after additional inspector generals (AIGs) of Karachi and Hyderabad requested for the ban in the light of security concerns.

According to the notification, the ban will be imposed for one day on June 6, 2018. It took effect at 12 am on Wednesday and will last until midnight on Thursday.

The ban will not be applicable on women, children under 12, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services.

Those found violating the ban will face legal action by law enforcement agencies under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.