Monday Jun 04 2018
By
AFP

Mohamed Salah included in final Egypt World Cup squad

By
AFP

Monday Jun 04, 2018

 In this file photo taken on September 26, 2017, Liverpool´s forward from Egypt Mohamed Salah (L) and Spartak Moscow´s defender from Russia Andri Eshchenko vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between FC Spartak Moscow and Liverpool FC at the Otkrytie Arena stadium in Moscow. Photo: AFP
 

CAIRO: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was included Monday in Egypt's 2018 World Cup squad despite still underdoing treatment for a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final, the Egyptian Football Association said.

Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, was forced out of the final in tears last month clutching his left shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Salah has undergone treatment in Valencia, Spain, in the hope of playing a role in Egypt's first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

On Wednesday, the federation had said Salah would be out for "not more" than three weeks, meaning he could miss Egypt´s opening World Cup Group A fixture against Uruguay on June 15.

Egypt then face Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun/KSA), Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ali Gabr (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al Fateh/KSA), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles/USA), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Sam Morsy (Wigan/ENG), Mahmoud Abdel Razek (Al Raed/KSA), Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa/TUR), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City/ENG), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim (Al Ittihad/KSA)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly)

