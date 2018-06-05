Khadija Siddiqui announces challenging LHC verdict acquitting attacker

Khadija Siddiqui. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Khadija Siddiqui, the survivor who braved 23 stabbing attempts, said on Monday that acquittal of the suspect is a huge setback for her but she is all geared up to challenge the Lahore High Court's decision.



The LHC acquitted Shah Hussain, who had been sentenced for attacking Khadija Siddiqui. The decision was announced by Justice Ahmed Naeem after hearing arguments from both parties.

On July 29, 2017, a court in the provincial capital sentenced the main accused, Shah Hussain, for stabbing Siddiqui at Davis Road. The attacker had managed to flee from the scene of the crime but was captured on a mobile camera by an eyewitness. Siddiqui was saved by her driver, who had tried to overpower the attacker, forcing him to flee from the scene on May 3, 2017.

Speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Siddiqui said that it was being said before that Hussain, being son of a lawyer, can never be punished for his act.

"I will challange the decision. I will go till Supreme Court," she said. Siddiqui said that her body still has marks of stabbing. "Will the attacker roam free now," she questioned.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in its decision on an appeal shortened the sentence of the convict in Khadija stabbing case to five years from seven years.