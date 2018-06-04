Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted Shah Hussain, who had been sentenced for attacking Khadija Siddiqui.



The decision was announced by LHC judge, Justice Ahmed Naeem after hearing arguments from both parties.

In July 2017, Shah Hussain was found guilty of stabbing Khadija at least 23 times on Lahore’s Davis Road.

The single bench of the LHC acquitted the convict today, giving him the benefit of doubt, after he appealed against his five-year sentence.

During the proceedings, the convict’s lawyer stated that his client has been facing punishment over baseless allegations.

He said that Shah Hussain was not present at the time of the attack and the evidence against him is insufficient. Following the arguments, the LHC acquitted the convict.

After the verdict came in favour of Hussain, #JusticeForKhadija became a top trend on social media.

Last year, a local court sentenced Shah to seven years in prison, which was later reduced to five by a district and sessions court on March 30, this year.



After committing the attack, the suspect had managed to flee from the scene of the crime but was captured on a mobile camera by an eyewitness. Siddiqui was saved by her driver, who had tried to overpower the attacker, forcing him to flee from the scene on May 3, 2016.



The attack was witnessed by hundreds of people in front of a hotel on Davis Road.



A few days later of the assault, Khadija had identified her attacker and got him booked on charges of attempted murder.



After the registration of a case, the accused, Shah Hussain, requested a sessions court for bail before arrest, which was turned down. Hussain, whose father happens to be a renowned lawyer, was aided by a number of other lawyers to flee from court premises after his request was turned down.

