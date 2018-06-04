Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 04, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted Shah Hussain, who had been sentenced for attacking Khadija Siddiqui.

The decision was announced by LHC judge, Justice Ahmed Naeem after hearing arguments from both parties.

In July 2017, Shah Hussain was found guilty of stabbing Khadija at least 23 times on Lahore’s Davis Road. 

The single bench of the LHC acquitted the convict today, giving him the benefit of doubt, after he appealed against his five-year sentence.

During the proceedings, the convict’s lawyer stated that his client has been facing punishment over baseless allegations.

He said that Shah Hussain was not present at the time of the attack and the evidence against him is insufficient. Following the arguments, the LHC acquitted the convict. 

After the verdict came in favour of Hussain, #JusticeForKhadija became a top trend on social media.

Last year, a local court sentenced Shah to seven years in prison, which was later reduced to five by a district and sessions court on March 30, this year.

After committing the attack, the suspect had managed to flee from the scene of the crime but was captured on a mobile camera by an eyewitness. Siddiqui was saved by her driver, who had tried to overpower the attacker, forcing him to flee from the scene on May 3, 2016.

The attack was witnessed by hundreds of people in front of a hotel on Davis Road.

Survivor of brutal stabbing terrorised by thought of facing attacker in school exam

Khadija Siddiqui, a law graduate, was stabbed by her classmate, Shah Hussain, on Lahore's Davis Road, on May 3, 2016

A few days later of the assault, Khadija had identified her attacker and got him booked on charges of attempted murder. 

After the registration of a case, the accused, Shah Hussain, requested a sessions court for bail before arrest, which was turned down. Hussain, whose father happens to be a renowned lawyer, was aided by a number of other lawyers to flee from court premises after his request was turned down.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Updated 30 minutes ago
Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

 Updated an hour ago
Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

 Updated 6 hours ago
CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Social media being used against Pakistan, institutions: DG ISPR

Social media being used against Pakistan, institutions: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Parliamentary committee session to be held on Wednesday for caretaker CM Punjab

Parliamentary committee session to be held on Wednesday for caretaker CM Punjab

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM