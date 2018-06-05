Can't connect right now! retry
Profile: Justice (retired) Dost Muhammad Khan

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

Justice (retired) Dost Muhammad Khan was born in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district in 1953. 

After graduating from Bannu, he obtained a degree in law from Karachi. Justice (retd) Khan started practicing law in Bannu and went on to become the president of Bannu Bar Association. 

In 2002, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Peshawar High Court and he took oath as a permanent judge of the court in 2003. 

He was appointed as the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court in 2011. 

Justice (retd) Khan was named as a Supreme Court judge in 2014. He retired on March 19, 2018 after completing his tenure. 

