Gul Bukhari. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday expressed concern over the 'abduction' of renowned social activist Gul Bukhari from Lahore.



Earlier reports on social networking platforms suggested that Bukhari, a political commentator, had gone missing from Lahore.

In another tweet, the former first daughter said: "I hope better sense prevails and she returns unharmed. This is simply not acceptable."