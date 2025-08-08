Indian drone shot down in Lahore: police sources

This image shows Indian drone shot down by security forces in Lahore. — Reporter

Security forces shoot down drone in Manawan area.

Intelligence agencies take drone into custody.

No explosives were found on device, say sources.

LAHORE: Security forces shot down Indian drone in Lahore’s Manawan area, police sources said on Friday.

They said security forces immediately targeted the drone after its movement was detected in Pakistani territory.

The police sources added that the device appeared to be surveillance drone as no explosives were found on it.

Intelligence agencies have taken drone into custody and launched probe into the matter, as per sources.

The latest incident came months after Pakistan and India engaged in the military confrontation in May 2025, triggered by an attack in April on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, before agreeing to a ceasefire.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump's claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.

However, Pakistan has acknowledged Trump's efforts and formally recommended him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between the two countries last month.