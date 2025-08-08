FC soldier martyred in Bannu quadcopter attack: police

Security personnel stand guard outside checkpost in KP's Bannu. — Reporter

Three injured FC personnel moved to hospital.

Security forces begin search operation in area.

Curfew imposed in Bannu’s Havid area.



BANNU: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and three others wounded in a drone attack targeting a security checkpost in the Takhti Khel Bakakhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district, police said on Friday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Saleem Abbas Kulachi, the quadcopter drone dropped explosives on the FC checkpost in the Bakhakhel area, resulting in the martyrdom of one soldier and injuring three others.

The injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said.

In response to the incident, FC and KP police jointly launched a joint search operation in the area to track down terrorists.

Meanwhile, authorities have imposed an indefinite curfew in the Havid area of Bannu district as security forces carry out a large-scale operation against terrorists.

According to DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi, the operation began after intelligence reports confirmed the presence of armed militants in the area.

Residents have been instructed to remain indoors after 5am until further notice, he said.

The DPO further warned that any individual found assisting or sheltering terrorists would face strict legal consequences.

It is noteworthy to mention here that terrorists are frequently using drones to attack police and public places in various southern areas, especially Bannu.

Before drone technology, terrorists in different areas used the latest thermal imaging guns to target policemen and security officials while remaining in the dark.

These guns with thermal imaging scopes were believed to have been brought from Afghanistan after the return of Nato forces.

Last month, in a move to bolster counter-terrorism capabilities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police acquired a state-of-the-art anti-drone system aimed at neutralising aerial threats.

The system was acquired to detect and disable unauthorised drones from a considerable distance.

The anti-drone system has been for the protection of key government buildings, public figures, and major public events, as per the insiders.