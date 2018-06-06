ECP to appoint caretaker Balochistan chief minister

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan will appoint a caretaker chief minister for Balochistan after a meeting of the parliamentary committee to decide on the matter bore no fruit on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Sanaullah Khan Zehri. Members of the former government boycotted the session after former chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo announced last night that the candidates suggested by the opposition for the parliamentary committee were 'controversial'.

Speaking to the media, Zehri said, "It's unfortunate that no representative of the former government attended the session."

Zehri further said, "The former government is going against the Constitution and whatever they are doing is not right."

"It seems that the former chief minister Bizenjo does not plan on leaving the CM House," he added.

On Wednesday, Bizenjo had said that the former opposition had not consulted the rest of the parties in the former opposition before submitting the candidates for the committee.

The six-member parliamentary committee had comprised of government representatives Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Tahir Mahmood Khan, Amanullah Notezai and opposition members include Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Dr Abdul Maalik Baloch, and Liaquat Agha.

The former government had suggested the names of Sardar Shoukat Popalzai and Alauddin Marri for the post of the interim chief minister while the former opposition had nominated Mohammad Aslam Bhutani and Ashraf Jahangir Qazi.