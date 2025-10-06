 
Stop friendly fire and move no-confidence motion, PTI tells PPP amid rifts with PML-N

PML-N and PPP at odds over flood relief and water resources in Punjab and Sindh

October 06, 2025

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in this undated photo- Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Monday urged the Pakistan Peoples Party to stop "friendly fire" and bring a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, as tensions grow between the PPP and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing the lower house of the parliament after PPP lawmakers staged a walkout, Asad Qaiser assured the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led party of PTI’s support for a no-confidence motion against the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

In recent days, the PPP and PML-N — the key ruling parties at the Centre — are engaged in a fierce war of words over flood relief, water resources, and the performance of their respective provincial governments in Sindh and Punjab.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

