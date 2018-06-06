Can't connect right now! retry
By Tariq Moin Siddiqui

Formation of Sindh interim cabinet delayed: sources

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

KARACHI: Formation of the interim Sindh Cabinet was delayed after members of the former opposition parties raised objections against candidates under consideration for the province's caretaker government, sources informer Geo News on Wednesday. 

As outlined in the Constitution, the interim caretaker chief minister Fazlur Rehman can appoint eighteen ministers, five advisers, and a special assistant.    

Members of the former opposition have maintained the stance that the under-consideration candidates were referred by members of the former Sindh government.

Seventeen members including former Sindh Prosecutor General Shahadat Awan, president of Arts Council Ahmed Shah, and Justice (retd) Ghulam Sarwar of Thar commission will be part of the interim Sindh government, according to information received from sources. 

Others members likely to be part of the cabinet are former secretary Ashfaq Memon, Humair Soomro, and engineer Jabbar Memon from Thatta.

Former commissioner Saleem Khan, former Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) Mushtaq Shah, Shafiq Sherwani, Chaudhry Najeeb, Mufsar Mulk and Brigadier (retd) Haris are also expected to be a part of the cabinet.

Others members to be included in the cabinet are Fahad Bachani, advocate Younis, barrister Haider Waheed, Azfar Ahsan, and Sadiq Ifthikar, sources had added. 

